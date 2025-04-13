Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 2,346.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,161 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Alerus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.