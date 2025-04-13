Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 3,932.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 772,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 753,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 191,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $341,120.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,275,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,590.45. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,760. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

