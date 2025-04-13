Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

