Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.22 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

MAN stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

