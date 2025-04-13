Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

