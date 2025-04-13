Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.34 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,693,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 285,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,307,000 after acquiring an additional 248,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 218.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 194,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

