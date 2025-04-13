Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 62,635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

