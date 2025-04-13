Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,668 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $6,697,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 188,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.94 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

