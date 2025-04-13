Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,154 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 627,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

