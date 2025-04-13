Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,749 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,730,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 511,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

ENTG stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

