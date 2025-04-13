Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 63,120 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Glj Research decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

