Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 65,994 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

