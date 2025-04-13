Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 229,608 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $94.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah G. Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Snyder purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,233.28. This represents a 29.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $194,900. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 price target on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

