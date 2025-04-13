Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Anterix worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,034,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $606.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.95. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

