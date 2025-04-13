Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after purchasing an additional 939,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after buying an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,014,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $33,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,839.34. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $101,118.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,167.42. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,238 shares of company stock worth $1,857,510. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

