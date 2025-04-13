ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 912,984 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $2,777,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 57,829 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

