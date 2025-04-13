Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $793,000 in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 196,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $956.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

