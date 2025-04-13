Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,337 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enviri were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enviri alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enviri by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enviri news, SVP Russell C. Hochman acquired 40,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom George Vadaketh bought 40,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Price Performance

Enviri stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $452.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviri

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.