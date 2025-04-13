Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 6,425 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $213.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

