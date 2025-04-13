Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $793.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

