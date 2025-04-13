Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS opened at $12.46 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

