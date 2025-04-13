Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources, including oil, gas, and renewable energy sources. Their performance is closely linked to fluctuations in energy prices, global supply and demand, and geopolitical events, making them a dynamic component of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $25.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.48. 109,943,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,433,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average is $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.70. 24,026,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,183,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $812.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.96.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,923,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917,093. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.84 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $10.03 on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 7,984,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,415. Chevron has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $34.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.14. 1,980,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

