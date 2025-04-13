Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Holdings Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Boston Omaha worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $450.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,506,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,346,289.01. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

