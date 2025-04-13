California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $61,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

