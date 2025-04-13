Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $39.29 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

