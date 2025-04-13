Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Water worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

