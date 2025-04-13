Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,401,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $493.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.04. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $614.96.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

