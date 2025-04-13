Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $52.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.