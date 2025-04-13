Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Get alerts:

Tesla, CarMax, Vale, Shell, and Baidu are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent shares in companies that design, develop, manufacture, and market electric vehicles and their related components, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks provide investors exposure to the growing electric mobility industry, which is central to global initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $25.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 109,943,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,433,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.62 and its 200-day moving average is $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $792.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $13.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,581,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,259,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,825. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,497. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,825. Baidu has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

