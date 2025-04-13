ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $72,970,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,679,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $15,832,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,255,000 after buying an additional 90,097 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.51 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.05.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

