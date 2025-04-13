ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 110,126 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

