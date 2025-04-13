ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enpro were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Enpro by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enpro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

