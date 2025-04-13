ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 50.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,023,000 after acquiring an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,191,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.27 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.