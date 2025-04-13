ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Manitowoc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

