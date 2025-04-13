ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,206 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NET Power were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NET Power alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 2,727.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NET Power by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE NPWR opened at $2.39 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on NET Power

NET Power Profile

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.