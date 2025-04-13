ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 562.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In other news, COO William A. Ford bought 15,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. This trade represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $558.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.99.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

