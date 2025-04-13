ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -38.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $199,078.05. This trade represents a 22.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.