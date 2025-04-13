ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,216 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 1,446.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,754,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banc of California by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 441,814 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

BANC opened at $12.29 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

