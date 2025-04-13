ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $370,000 Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of CION Investment worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of CION opened at $8.83 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

