ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $389,000 Holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYRE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 75,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,092,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after buying an additional 266,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $736.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRE. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.