ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $416,000 Stock Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paymentus by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 32,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 227,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Paymentus Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

