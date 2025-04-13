ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $419,000 Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,162 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of First Foundation worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 90,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Foundation by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

FFWM stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

