ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,442 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

SANA opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANA shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

