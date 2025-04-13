ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $455,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

