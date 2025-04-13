ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,706 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTKB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CTKB opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $475.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytek Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.