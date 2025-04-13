ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $525,000 Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Paragon 28 worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Paragon 28 by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

FNA opened at $13.02 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 20,136 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $234,181.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,366,009 shares in the company, valued at $120,556,684.67. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,984 shares of company stock valued at $24,359,971. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

