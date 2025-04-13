ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $331,000 in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 661,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Catawba River Capital purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 0.70. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.