ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $358,000 in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URGN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 7.8 %

URGN opened at $10.12 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URGN. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

