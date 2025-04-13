ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $448,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,512,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

