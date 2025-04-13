ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $448,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,512,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 556,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.