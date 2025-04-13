ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $512,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,841,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Oceaneering International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,106,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 267,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 258,588 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 386,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 253,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 4.3 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

